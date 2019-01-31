Share:

Pakistan on Thursday conducted another successful launch of short range surface to surface ballistic missile 'Nasr' as part of Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise which included quad salvo on 24 January and single shots on 28 and 31 January 2019, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

According to the ISPR, the second phase of the exercise was aimed at testing that extreme inflight manoeuvrability, including the end flight manoeuvrability; capable of defeating, by assured penetration, any currently available BMD system in our neighbourhood or any other system under procurement/development.

The launch was witnessed by Chairman JCS Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Chairman JCS Committee appreciated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on achieving yet another milestone of national significance towards Pakistan's strategic deterrence capability. He praised the professional attributes and dedicated efforts of all concerned which made possible the successful launch of Weapon System.

President and Prime Minister of Pakistan along with Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists, engineers and the participating troops on their outstanding achievement.