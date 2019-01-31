Share:

LAHORE - The three-day Pakistan Mega Leather Show attracted more than 15,000 visitors, providing them access to vital information and networking opportunities with the national and international customers.

Ambassador for Italy Dr Stefano Pontecorvo also participated in this grand event and interacted with entrepreneurs, businessmen and buyers from Pakistan and abroad.

He congratulated the members of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) on the success of this event.

The Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) chairman Agha Saddain, commenting on the great potential of Pakistan’s leather industry, stated that Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2019 is a great success. “We have received overwhelming response from entrepreneurs, investors and all other stakeholders of this industry,” he added.

He said that PMLS 2019 is the second largest footwear and leather exhibition of Southeast Asia. PTA former regional chairman and Leathertex Group of Industries chief Azam Malik observed that foreign exhibitors and visitors, including Chinese companies, shown their keen interest in the growing leather industry of Pakistan. He said that the event also comprised the B2B meetings that were held on all three days.

This marvelous event was also attended by many international footwear journalists, footwear designers, and buyers of footwear and leather-goods and Pakistani consumers.

Azam Malik said that the show provided a viable platform for nurturing stronger ties or collaborations between the allied industries of the leather sector of Pakistan. He said that the PMLS 2019 attracted potential buyers and investors from China, India, Italy, Germany, Hong Kong, Cyprus, USA, UAE, Spain and Tunisia. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industries and other government institutions also provided support for this mega event.

The participants said the rapid growth of the tanning and leather industry has attracted many international buyers to invest into training facilities for this labor-intensive industry. These investments will improve the technical skills and productivity of the laborers involved in manufacturing leather goods.