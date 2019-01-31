Share:

Pakistan women cricket team will play their 100th T20I when they take on West Indies in the opening match at Karachi’s Southend Club today.

Today’s encounter between the two sides will be their first meeting in Pakistan since 2004, when the Windies women toured the country for a Test and seven-match ODI series in Karachi.

In 99 T20Is to date, Pakistan have won 40 and lost 56. In contrast, the West Indies have featured in 112 T20Is, winning 65 and losing 41. Head to head, the West Indies lead Pakistan 6-1 in nine T20Is.

The Windies' return to the country marks the resumption of women's international cricket in Pakistan. "I think right now we are heading in the right direction when it comes to bringing back the cricket in Pakistan," Windies captain Merissa Aguilleira said at the trophy unveiling ceremony.

"I am urging that other teams come back to Pakistan because the people love cricket which is most important to do as ambassadors of the sport," she added.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said the West Indies tour sends the right message. "Definitely, this tour was important for the promotion of women's cricket," said Maroof.

“I feel honoured and privileged to captain Pakistan in their 100th T20I. And to captain in a home series, is even more pleasing,” Maroof said.

Approximately 1,000 police and paramilitary forces will also be on hand to provide security at The Southend Club where all three matches will be played.

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will start at 11am.