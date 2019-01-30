Share:

GUJRANWALA-PML-Q leader Ch Kashif Mehr, along with a gunman, was shot dead at his home in Wapda Town here on Wednesday.

According to police, Kashif Mehar was at his home when his rival Amir Mehar along with his accomplices entered the house and opened fire.

Resultantly, Kashif's gunman Khalid died on the spot while Kashif sustained injuries and was moved to DHQ hospital in critical condition from where he was shifted to Lahore but died on the way.

Kashif Mehar had a property dispute with Amir Mehar due to which Amir shot him dead.

It is to be noted that deceased Kashif Mehar had served 10 years in jail in the murder case of PPP City President Ch Khalid Humayun and was released from jail about two years ago.

Gujranwala CPO took notice of the incident and ordered the police to arrest the accused.

CHILD BEGGARS

PROVIDED SHELTER

A team of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau took eight child beggars into custody from different parts of the city.

It was reported that the team of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau visited Sialkot Road, Jinnah Road, Aalam Chowk and other areas. It took eight child beggars into custody.

They included Imran, Shahid, Saifullah, Luqman, Chand, Umer, Abdullah, and Umar. They were shifted to the bureau centre.