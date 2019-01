Share:

SARGODHA: Police on Wednesday held more than 10 activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP). The TLP workers gathered near Shuhada Mosque within the remits of Factory Area police to protest against the dismissal of review petition against Aasia Bibi case in Supreme Court. The police took timely action and arrested 10 protestors while others fled away. The police launched a legal action against them.