Share:

KARACHI - Deputy Inspector General Dr Rizwan Ahmed on Wednesday informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been approached regarding the arrest of the absconding cops nominated in Naqeebullah murder case.

The investigation officer appeared before the trail court and submitted a comply report by stating that several raids have been conducted but the offenders have not been arrested, he stated the on the direction of the court, they have sent letters to the Investigation Bureau (IB) as well as the FIA seeking their help for the arrest of the absconders including ex SHO Amanullah Murawat, Shoaib shooter, Muhammad Azhar and others seeking help regarding their arrest.

The police official further stated that the FIA was also requested to provide travel history of the escaped-cops to trace their last destiny.

The IO also submitted copies of the determination letters of the absconding ex police officials and also informed that their NICs have been blocked.

“Is police department really interested in the arrest of the absconding cops or just fulfilling the formalities” said judge, while expressing his doubt over the progress report submitted by the DIG. The IO replied that they have been trying their best to arrest the absconders.

The court after examining the progress report and recorded the statement of the DIG adjourned the hearing till February 9.

During proceeding, the main suspect, suspended SSP Malir Rao, Anwar, DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh and others appeared before the ATC at judicial complex of central jail.

Rao Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates was booked in a case pertaining killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model from South Waziristan in a staged encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town. He is also facing charges of registering a fake FIR against Mehsud. They are also facing trail in another case pertaining making fake case against them for possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

The deceased’s father had earlier expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC-II judge, and his counsel claimed repeatedly that the controversial police officer was awarded special treatment as he did not spend a single day behind bars following his arrest.

Mehsud’s family also lamented that Anwar never appeared in court in handcuffs. Anwar had been housed in his Malir residence since his arrest, which was declared a sub-jail by the authorities.