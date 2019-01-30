Share:

AUSTRALIA:-Devices used to deliver electric shocks to make horses run faster have been found during a raid at the stables of a Melbourne Cup-winning trainer. Australian police found the illegal equipment - sometimes called "jiggers" - at the stables of Darren Weir. A firearm and cocaine were also seized, and three unnamed men were arrested. Mr Weir saddled Prince of Penzance to victory in the 2015 Melbourne Cup, when Michelle Payne became the first female jockey to win Australia's richest race.