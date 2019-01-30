Share:

Despite the diminishing interest in books and reading in our society, it is heartening to see that culture and literature still hold a high place in today’s Pakistan. Each year, we are fortunate to have a literature festival in Karachi called the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF).

The foundation of KLF is based on the depth of Pakistan’s literary and cultural roots, and the desire and energy to celebrate the pursuit of knowledge, understanding, and creativity. This event features discussions, talks, English and Urdu poetry readings, a book fair, book launches, readings, signings, satire, theatre, film screenings, music, and dance.

Being a literature enthusiast, I am really excited about this year’s KLF as it is going to be the ten-year celebration of the festival. I want to reach out to all literature lovers to join me at this one-of-a-kind event on 1, 2, and 3 March 2019.

NUZAIR A. VIRANI,

Karachi, January 16.