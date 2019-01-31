Share:

Consul General of Qatar in Karachi Mishal M. Al Ansari has said his country is going to recruit 100,000 Pakistanis by issuing work visas to them in all sectors.

While speaking to media at the residence of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture president Qabool Mohammad Khatian in village Arif Khatian, Matiari district, on Wednesday.

The consul general said Qatar opened its visa centres in Karachi and Islamabad a month ago for Pakistani workers and professionals, and has already around 150,000 Pakistanis working in all fields.

Al Ansari said Qatar and Pakistan are working on bolstering bilateral relations.

“We are working on bolstering bilateral relations and looking forward to taking advantage of Pakistan’s offers and vice versa,” he said, adding that he had come here for the first time to see agriculturalists and farming areas.