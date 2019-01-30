Share:

LAHORE-The Indian media reported earlier today that singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was issued a show cause notice in connection with his case of foreign currency smuggling in 2011.

According to The Indian Express, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has issued a show cause notice to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case.

The notice of infringement of forex funds and alleged' smuggling' of $124,000 was issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) following the recent completion of the probe in the 2014 case.

The officials added that within 45 days the singer has been asked to reply to the notice. The singer's management has also released a press release stating: "It comes as a surprise that a notice is being served to Khan Sb. Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's management company has no idea about this. Interestingly our lawyers in India are also known to the relevant authorities and as of now they have not received any notice either.

"Khan sb has never had any direct dealings with anyone in India or elsewhere hence him being blamed for something like this is bizarre."It would have been better if the authorities would have served the notice first if any and then made this publicised. We will address if and when we get any notices. Our law firm In Delhi will look into this if there is any notice." The ED, which is the central agency to probe such forex contraventions under the FEMA, took over the case after this episode. It had initiated the step after obtaining records of the said cash from the RBI. The singer replied earlier that he had done nothing wrong and carried a great deal of money because he was traveling in a group.