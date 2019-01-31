Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Wednesday, disturbing routine life by causing inundation, traffic mess and frequent power outages.

Widespread rains, snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds caused decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in weather during the day and at nighttime.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 19 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -16C, Bagrote, Kalam and Gupis -12C, Hunza -06C, Parachinar -05C, Dir and Malamjabba -04C, Drosh and Rawalakot -03C, Mirkhani and Kakul -02C, Gilgit, Kamra, Chitral and Bunji -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 03C.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and scattered drizzle increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature. Wet conditions caused tripping of more than 60 Lesco feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness. Lesco managed to restore 95 per cent of the feeders when this report was filed late night. According to the experts, westerly wave is lying over upper/central parts of the country. It is likely to persist till Thursday night.

Meteorological department has forecast widespread rain-thunderstorm for Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Rains are also expected at scattered places in Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, divisions, Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad, Sibbi divisions), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi) and at isolated places in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions.

Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Quetta received 22mm rain, Parachinar 17mm, Kalat 14mm, Barkhan 07mm, Layyah 05mm, Kot Addu, Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin 04mm each, Bannu and Malamjaba 03mm each, Zhob, Chakwal, Jhang and Multan 02mm each, Nokkundi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Joharabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Bhakkar 01mm each.