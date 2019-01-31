Share:

LAHORE - In what is decidedly a good omen, religious parties’ reaction over the rejection of review petition against the acquittal of Asia Bibi is much different from the first verdict given by the apex court. This time they have either kept silent or their reaction is much subdued, which shows they have accepted the judgement, although some elements may have different opinion. Disturbed over dismissal of review petition, the TLP supporters organised protest demonstrations in different cities but rallies were attended by small number. Supporters of under arrest Khadim Rizvi’s Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan said the decision disappointed them. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam of Ashraf Asif Jalali also criticised the decision, saying clerics were not allowed to present their point of view before the top court on the sensitive religious matter. Jamaiat Ulema Pakistan-Zawar, JUP-Imam Noorani said the decision hurt the feelings of the Muslims. The leading religious parties, however, remained silent and there was no major protest by JUI-F, Jamaat-i-Islami, JUP-Noorani, Sunni Tehreek and other organisations. The leaders even did not issue any statement on over the decision.