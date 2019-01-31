Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Petroleum on Wednesday informed sub-committee of PAC that it has settled pending Gas Infrastructure Development Charges (GIDCs) matter of worth Rs200 billion.

The Sub-committee, chaired by PPP-P’s senior lawmaker Syed Naved Qamar, reviewed the audit objections related to petroleum ministry.

About the gas schemes of previous government era, the committee was informed that a proposal is on the cards to suspend the gas schemes started by the previous PML-N era government, which were still not operationlised.

This proposal will be shared with the federal cabinet for approval. The gas schemes were started in the era of former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif.

The committee was further informed that all the consumers of GAS Infrastructure Development Charges (GIDCs) have been agreed to immediately pay 50 per cent (Rs100 billion) and federal cabinet has also approved it.

Additional Secretary In-charge Petroleum Division Asad Hayauddin told the committee that federal cabinet had approved the summary of petroleum division. Dues of main consumers including IPPs, CNG, Fertiliser, General Industry and Zero rated industry are pending.

The committee was informed that Rs410 billion was pending in the head GIDSc in 2012 but most of the companies had taken stay orders.

The Ministry of Petroleum, he said, has now settled the matter with the stakeholders convincing them to pay fifty per cent and federal cabinet had also approved it.

He further informed the committee that the petroleum division will recommend three options to next federal cabinet meeting for the approval of ongoing and pending scheme of gas.

The options, including suspending the gas schemes approved in the era of previous government but still not operationalised. Whereas, a summary for the approval of ongoing schemes would be sent to the federal cabinet.

Committee chairman Syed Naveed Qamar asked all heads of the ministry’s different departments to share their point of view with the committee.