Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday that Moscow would continue working toward a settlement on the disputed INF Treaty, adding that the issue would be more difficult because the 60-day deadline set by Washington is a "game aimed at covering up the decision to quit the agreement".

"The United States imposed a 60-day period during which we had to fulfil their ultimatum. I conclude that the United States was not expecting any decision and all this was a game made to cover their domestic decision to withdraw from the INF Treaty", Ryabkov told reporters after the talks with US Deputy State Secretary Andrea Thompson on the sidelines of the summit of the five nuclear powers in Beijing.

The United States does not react to Russia's demands to settle the issue of MK-41 launching systems, which Russia believes contradict the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after talks with US Under Secretary Andrea Thompson.

"There is no reaction whatsoever to our demands on US MK-41 universal launching systems already deployed in Romania and set to be deployed in Poland as part of Aegis Ashore complexes", the diplomat told reporters.

Ryabkov also said after meeting in Beijing with US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson that Washington has taken an absolutely destructive position on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, saying that the apparent suspension of US obligations under the agreement would take place this weekend.

The representatives of five major nuclear powers – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — met in Beijing on Wednesday to discuss problems related to nuclear weapons control and proliferation.

On 4 December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Russia had 60 days to start to comply with the agreement, or, otherwise, the United States could leave the treaty on February 2. The Russian authorities, in turn, have many times stressed that Russia country strictly complied with the obligations outlined in the treaty.

In October, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty with Russia. The accord prohibits the development of ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (from 311 to 3,317 miles). The withdrawal means that the United States can now deploy ground-based missile systems in Asia, in close proximity to China.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then-leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310 and 3,400 miles).