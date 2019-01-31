Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General Balochistan, Abid Javed on Thursday declared that ruthless accountability inevitable for continuation of progress and prosperity of the country.

Hearing public issues in an ‘open kachery’ Abid Javed said that NAB believed in rule of law and across the board accountability. He said that delay in development projects and corruption will not be tolerated and added that the common man suffered due to delay in development projects.

The NAB DG said that bringing back looted money top priority of the watchdog. He said that many development projects in Balochistan facing unnecessary delay.

He said that the concerned officials were being bound to complete the uplift projects on time and added that NAB to address people’s complaints pertinent to corruption.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on January 28 had stressed need for rooting out the menace of corruption for the uplift of the country.

“The bureau is focusing to take mega white-collar corruption scandals to their logical end,” he had said while addressing an important meeting of the accountability watchdog in the federal capital. The NAB chairman had said corruption has turned into fistula in the country, which demands immediate remedial steps.