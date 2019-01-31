Share:

KHAIRPUR - Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Wednesday announced that the annual examinations 2018 of BA, BSc, BSc (Home Economics) BCom Part I & II and MA (Previous & Final) will be held from February 7, 2019 at all affiliated degree colleges of Sukkur and Larkana regions.

Earlier, the exams were postponed because of the boycott of Sindh Professor and Lecturer Association (SPLA). But in recent talks held in the office of the Controller of Examinations between the representatives of SALU and SPLA, it was agreed in principle to conduct exams from February 7, 2019. The delegation of SPLA included Prof Mushtaque Ali Phulpoto, Prof Ayoub Mari and Prof Hassan Ali Khoso whereas; Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof Dr Syed Noor Shah Bukhari, Controller of Examinations Ghulam Hussain Phulpoto and Secretary to Vice Chancellor Imran Ali Soomro represented the University.

All the demands of SPLA were accorded by the university authorities and SPLA delegation will meet the vice chancellor to say thanks to her for honoring their demands and ensuring the clearance of all payments of Annual Examinations 2017. In this regard, according to the Controller of Examinations, Ghulam Hussain Phulpoto, the revised timetable of Annual Examination 2018 has been forwarded to all affiliated degree colleges of Sukkur and Larkana regions and all arrangements of examinations are finalised.

SEMINAR

A seminar titled: “Population & its Impact on Development” was held the university in collaboration with Population Welfare Department, Govt of Sindh, Department of Pakistan Studies and Department of Sociology on Wednesday.

Department of Pakistan Studies incharge Prof Inayatullah Bhatti chaired the seminar whereas, Prof Dr Santosh Kumar of Department of Sociology, Abdul Khalil Shaikh and Saadullah Shaikh from Population Welfare Department were the key speakers. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Inayatullah Bhatti told the audience that population is the key concern of the country and amid limited resources; the rise in population poses serious challenges to the economy of the country.

He told that population is sensitive issue and can only be dealt with awareness among youngsters.

Prof Dr Santosh Kumar told that population is a world problem and it should be dealt seriously because the increasing population may give birth to number of social issues like poverty, hunger, unemployment and low standard of living.

The speakers highlighted the significance of issue and told that awareness among university students is necessary for the educated youth may convey the message back to their home and area.

A large number of students and university officials attended the seminar.