LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar Wednesday renewed pledge to continue supporting Kashmiris in their just cause for right to self-determination.

“We will not let the India succeed in silencing the voice of Kashmiri youth by repression and violence. Pakistan will raise the voice for rights of Kashmiri people in whole world. Peace in South Asia is not possible without independence of Kashmir, he said while talking to the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, and members of National Assembly Dr Karamat Khokhar and Shaukat Bhatti at Governor House.

He added: “Pakistan still stands by right to self-determination of Kashmiri people. Instead of silencing the voice of Kashmiri people by bullet, India should resolve the Kashmir issue as per resolutions of United Nations and honor the basic human rights of Kashmir people.”

“The Punjab has that the Army has made unprecedented sacrifices in war on terror. “It is single example in world that nation and army together defeated terrorism. Pakistani nation is united against terrorism,” he added.