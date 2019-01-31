Share:

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan in the third week of February.

According to the sources, Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will make an announcement for the biggest investment in the history of Pakistan during his visit.

Agreements worth US$14 billion are also expected to be signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during his visit.

Mohammad Bin Salman will also address the Pakistani nation during his visit.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman would visit Pakistan in February. He said that the crown prince’s visit to Pakistan would strengthen bilateral relations which were based on mutual respect, cooperation and trust.

“Moreover, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign memoranda of understanding (MoU) worth billions of dollars during the crown prince’s visit,” he added.

Saudi Arabia had already approved $6 billion bailout package to Islamabad to recover from economic crisis during Prime Minister Imran Khan s visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2018.