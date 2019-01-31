National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has issued production order of Opposition Leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif for the meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today.

According to details, former minister for Railways Saad Rafique has been nominated as PAC member from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) side as a replacement of Ayaz Sadiq.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sheikh Rasheed as PAC member.

It is to be mentioned here that ministers colony has been declared sub-jail as Shehbaz Sharif is staying there due to his health condition.  