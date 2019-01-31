Share:

Sindh government has approved a grant of two hundred fifty million rupees to provide free fodder for livestock to the people of twenty-five union councils in Tharparkar.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Livestock and Animal Husbandry, Abdul Bari Pitafi, who distributed free fodder and vaccines among people of the area in Islamkot.

The Minister said there are more than seven million cattle in Tharparkar and livestock department has so far vaccinated almost two million cattle in the area.