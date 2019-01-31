Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed the Local Government Department to establish model cattle markets in major cities of Punjab on state land on public-private partnership mode.

Chairing a meeting of Cattle Market and Management Company (CMMC), he added that on the pattern of modern countries, all the modern facilities including proper security and veterinary doctors be provided in these model cattle markets to be established in six cities in the first phase.

He said that farming for animals providing meat and milk should be categorised on scientific pattern and people should be provided proper counselling along with meat process and marketing facilities through these cattle companies. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave great importance to livestock sector in national development and “We all should take all possible steps in this regard.”

With the assistance of able and hardworking officers, he said, Cattle Market Company would be reorganized with enhance capacity and high targets. These companies, he viewed, were basically aimed at providing facilities to the common man and if the steps were taken in the right direction huge revenues could also be generated.

Aleem said that he would monitor the working of Cattle Market Company and no negligence would be tolerated because development of livestock sector could equally boost rural and urban economy.

The minister was also briefed by Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore and CMMC Managing Director, and different proposals came under discussion.

The meeting was told that Cattle Company had given satisfactory results in Lahore and Sheikhupura, and after provision of maximum facilities in these markets entry fee on small and big animals could also be imposed. Senior Minister approved new parameters for cattle market companies and directed to start work immediately in this regard.

Later, the Senior Minister also presided over another meeting to review different affairs of Gujranwala in which he directed Deputy Commissioner to point out state land retrieved during the recent anti-encroachment operation by Monday next. He said that such lands would be allocated for educational, health and other welfare purposes.

The Senior Minister also directed to resolve the issue of Anjuman Taleem-e-Niswaan and provide them 10 kanal alternate land for school that would be operated by the Education department.

Aleem also directed to provide 25 to 30 kanal piece of land for the construction of new hospital in Gujranwala.

Minister Education Dr. Muraad Raas also attended the meeting, while Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner, Local Governments Department’s Secretary and Special Secretary Education also briefed the meeting.