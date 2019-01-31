Share:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Railway Shehla Qureshi rejected Karachi police chief Ameer Sheikh’s claim that arms and ammunition used in an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi last year was brought to the metropolis via train.

In a talk to media, she stated weapons were shifted through buses and coaches and not train. “Our DSP railway had informed the authorities concerned.”

Earlier, on January 11, the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) had said arms and ammunition used by the attackers was brought through train. Three terrorists who stormed the consulate stayed in a house in the city’s Baldia Town along with their four facilitators, all of whom have been arrested, he added.

“Arms and ammunition were brought through train and kept in the same house in Baldia Town where the terrorists stayed with their facilitators and came from on the day of the attack.”

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed earlier this week that a ‘key man’ affiliated with a banned outfit, behind the Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi had been arrested.

The suspect, Rashid Baloch, was arrested few days ago by Sharjah police. “Rashid Baloch alias Abdullah is not only the facilitator of the attack but also a key man of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA),” said Deputy Inspector General CTD Abdullah Sheikh.