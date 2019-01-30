Share:

LONDON:-Dame Vivienne Westwood, Peter Gabriel and Wolf Alice are among 50 artists who have called for the Eurovision Song Contest to be relocated from Israel. Citing human rights concerns, they have signed an open letter urging the BBC to ask organisers to move the contest. "Eurovision may be light entertainment, but it is not exempt from human rights considerations," they wrote. In response, the BBC said it was not appropriate "to use the BBC's participation for political reasons".