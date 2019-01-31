Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) organised a workshop on Communication Strategy on Food Safety & Quality, SOPs on Sampling & Inspection for its officials in order to meet the emerging challenges of food industry.

Speaking as a chief guest in the workshop at a local hotel on Wednesday, Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry said the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources for eliminating adulteration mafia. He said that compatible with the modern requirements of the Punjab Food Authority rules was the foundation of new Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that there was a dire need to ensure the implementation of food laws, for which comprehensive strategies and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had been prepared in form of printed books. He said that the purpose of the strategies and SOPs was to bring uniformity in the work of authority and provide complete guidelines to officials that would definitely ease food business operators.

On the occasion, DG Food Authority has presented two books concerning “Communication Strategy on Food Safety & Quality” and “SOPs on Sampling & Inspection”.

Gain Director Food Policy & Financing Greg S. Garrett has appreciated the organizational structure of the authority and its progress.

He said that the Punjab Food Authority is a role model as an organization for others.

At the end, souvenirs were presented to guests.