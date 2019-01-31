Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a meeting with federal minister for communication decided to open up the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flagship project Swat Motorway for all sorts of vehicular traffic. The Swat Motorway will be inaugurated on 1st May. The meeting took place at the Federal Ministry for Communication Islamabad, which was also attended by the Chairman Highways Authority, Director General Frontier Works Organisation, MD Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Irrigation, Project Director Swat Motorway and others. The meeting reviewed the pace of progress on the Swat Motorway and exchanged views about the project. The meeting expected that the Swat Motorway would be ready for inauguration, therefore, it decided 1st May as the date to hold the inaugural ceremony. The meeting thoroughly debated the extension of Swat Motorway and agreed to extend for the integration of whole Malakand division with the province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also agreed to open up Kohat to DI Khan road for all vehicular traffic soon in the best public interest.