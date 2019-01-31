Share:

KARACHI (PR) - The Recruiters, a leading recruitment consultancy firm, organized the ‘Pakistan Sourcing Summit 2019’ (PAKSS) at a local hotel.

The full day summit comprised of keynote sessions and panel discussions by industry leaders and distinguished speakers. The chief guest at the event Ms Sayeeda Leghari, Chairperson Sukkur Beverages, delivered the welcome address. Other prominent speakers who enriched the conference with their extensive knowledge and deep insights included Rafiq Malik (COO Bykea), Saquib Ahmad (Country Managing Director SAP), TalhaAsim Ghazi (HR Head Cambridge Garments), David Cohen (Business Faculty Durham College School of Business Ontario Canada), MurtazaNooruddin (Head HR Ops British Council), Usman AIi JamiI (Country HR Manager Akzo Nobel), Amjad Ali Shah Bukhari, ZarBadshah (HR Head BMA Capital), along with Syed Amjad Hussain (Institute of Business Management).

The PAKSS 2019 brings together sourcing innovators from across the world and highlights the important role of sourcing. The summit provides attendees with the opportunity to learn from thought leaders, practitioners and organizations who are at the forefront of sourcing excellence.

Furthermore, Pakistan Sourcing Summit 2019 serves as a convergence point for top talent hunters and sourcing specialists in the country connecting them with their target audience. The summit served as a game changer for talent acquisition in Pakistan paving the way for enhanced collaboration, networking and learning opportunities. The conference helped shape the future of talent acquisition in Pakistan.

Ms SayeedaLeghari, Chairperson Sukkur Beverages, stated that, “It is heartening to see the sourcing industry continue for decades and evolve into a powerful platform for finding solutions for the sector. There have been a number of favorable interventions by the government to address industry issues, in particular, the working of an action plan for the implementation for a more comprehensive business inclusion policy.”