Share:

SIALKOT-Several leading Japanese companies, doing worldwide business of leather goods and gloves, have shown keen interest to start business with Sialkot-based gloves manufacturers and exporters.

They have expressed that that there exist marvellous opportunities for developing strong business relations with Sialkot exporters.

The CEOs of eight Japanese companies in Osaka and Tokyo Japan, showed their keen interest in starting mutual business with the Sialkot exporters, during an important meeting of leather and gloves business experts and leading businessmen of both Japan and Pakistan held at Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) here on Wednesday.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan, Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) jointly organised the important meeting at PGMEA. PGMEA Chairman Muhammad Sarwar and senior officials of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) jointly presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, the Japanese business tycoons assured Sialkot exporters of easy access to Japanese trade markets.

On this occasion, the JICA senior officials said that JICA has brought the CEOs of Japan's eight business companies to encourage them for establishing and promote their business with Sialkot-based leather and gloves exporters.

In their speech, the visiting CEOs Japanese companies, emphasised that there is great potential for developing strong business relations with Sialkot exporters especially in leather, leather goods and gloves fields.

Later, the CEOs of Japanese companies including Juhito Matsumoto, Mr Toru Nishikawa, Mr Manabu Nagahashi, Mr Masashi Chara, Mr Seiji Tomokuni, Mr Tomohiro Kuwajima, Mr Keiji Tanatsugu and Mr Motohiro Kawakita held business-to-business sessions with Sialkot exporters. They stressed the need for developing strong mutual contacts.

The JICA senior experts informed that Japan is intended to strengthened mutual trade ties with Pakistan and sincere efforts are being made for the purpose.

During the meeting, international trade experts of Japan discussed in details matters of mutual interests with Sialkot exporters. The participants exchange views to find out further opportunities of expanding mutual trade ties under the supervision of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The senior experts and JICA officials assured the agency's cooperation, technical and financial assistance to flourish gloves industry of Sialkot-Pakistan after conducting a detailed study about the industry's expanding potentials, achievements, goals, targets and future plans.

The JICA senior officials said that the agency is playing a vital role in enhance mutual trade between Japan and Pakistan.

They said that this important meeting will help to explore opportunities for boost trade ties.

"The almost century-old, Sialkot Gloves Industry manufactures gloves like sports gloves, fashion gloves, industrial gloves and winter gloves," senior TDAP officials informed the visitors.

The visitors also visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot. They witnessed different processes of production of leather goods and gloves. They lauded international craftsmanship of Sialkot-based artisans.a