KHAIRPUR - Khairpur police claimed to have arrested two drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them on Wednesday.

According to details, Akri police raided at different places and arrested two narcotic paddlers Sayed Sajjad Shah and Bhai Khan and recovered 3 bottles of alcohols and 194 grams of chars from their possession. Police registered cases against them under narcotic act separately.

Meanwhile, 15 Madadgar police claimed to have arrested two narcotics dealers and recovered gutka from their possession. Tharimirwah police arrested Muhammad Aslam Malah and recovered 9 pocket of gutka from their possession.