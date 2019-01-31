Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ukrainian skiers dominated the second day of 3rd Serena Hotels-CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup as they clinched two positions each in both men and women slalom races at the enchanting PAF Ski Resort Naltar.

Tsibelenko Levko remained unassailable in the men’s slalom category while his compatriot Nariichyn Andriy got the third position.

Local sensation Muhammad Karim put up a spectacular show by finishing second in the same category of the momentous international event.

Meanwhile, in the women’s slalom event Ukraine proved unbeatable as two Ukrainians Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova carried on with their superb performance from the last day’s giant slalom event, winning both first and second positions, respectively. Pakistani skier Gia Ali stunned her rivals in the race with superb performance and finished third in the event.

Around 40 skiers from 13 countries, including Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are participating in this coveted event. Competing in the International Ski Federation (FIS) races against the highly ranked skiers of the world has offered an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to showcase their talent at international level and learn from their competitors’ experience.

The Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force is earnestly working for the promotion of winter sports in the country and holding such events will not only boost the tourism opportunities in the splendid mountains and valleys of Pakistan but also project a positive image of the country in the comity of nations.