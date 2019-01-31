Share:

Speaker National Assembly Assad Qaiser has said that we all need unity and tolerance to forge ahead to counter the socio-economic issues faced by the nation.

He stated this while talking to the Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan who called on him at Speaker House on Thursday. The matters pertaining to overall economic and political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting.

Asad Qaiser said that all members of National Assembly are equal for him and he paid equal attention to all of them. He said that to legislate for public interest and to keep the peaceful environment in the House is his foremost priority.

While appreciating the appointment of Nadeem Afzal Chan as spokesperson of the Prime Minister, the Speaker NA said that Nadeem Afzal Chan belongs to a well known political family and he himself is active and seasoned political leader who is well versed in resolving the public issues. His appointment as spokesperson of Prime Minister is a good omen, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Afzal Chan expressed deep gratitude for the Speaker and appreciated his neutral role in the House. He also said the incumbent government is striving for elimination of poverty, illiteracy, corruption and raising the living standards of masses.

The spokesperson to Prime Minister was confident that the incumbent government will succeed to overcome the grave socio-economic crisis and would lead the country on the path of progress and development.