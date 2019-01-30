Share:

GUJRAT-A top-level meeting of University of Gujrat (UoG) senior faculty and staff chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik on Wednesday condemned the reports appearing in a section of media involving the VC in a large-scale reshuffle, and sacking of the varsity’s media director, Shaikh Abdul Rashid, for corruption allegations as baseless and false.

A statement issued to the media at the end of the meeting said, “The UoG administration is as efficient as ever and performing its duties responsibly.

Corruption investigation and sacking reports are no more than rumours and carry no weight. The UoG plans to adopt stern legal measures against all the elements involved in the vicious campaign. The newspapers involved in the act would also be dealt with legally.”

The statement further added: “The UoG spokesperson is the only authentic and reliable source for any information as well as news for the media.”

“The University of Gujrat is a citadel of knowledge and learning. It has carved a niche for itself through research and academic excellence. Its faculty and staff live like a family. Those fuelling the rumour mill in a bid to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the varsity will be exposed sooner rather than later.”

The meeting was attended by Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai, Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr Muhammad Salman Tahir, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Dr Abdul Rehman, Director A&C Dr Mushahid Anwar, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Danish, Director Media & Publications Shaikh Abdul Rashid, Director P&D Zahir Uddin Babar, Director Q&C Dr Bashir Ahmad Gondal, Director SADA Muhammad Asif Sharif, head Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) Dr Ghulam Ali, Director Works Manzoor Ahmad Lighari, Treasurer Abdul Waheed Butt, Director IT Arshad Manzoor Bosal, Director Security Maj (r) Raja Umar Younus, Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob, and Chief Librarian Kazim Ali Syed.

Govt spending huge funds

for edu promotion

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar said that the government was spending huge funds for the uplift of education sector. “Now it is our duty to work hard and achieve the targets fixed by the government.”

Addressing the monthly education review committee meeting here, she said: “Only by improving education standards could we get our district included in top ten districts of Punjab.”

She advised the education officers to work honestly. She added that the officers having best performance would be appreciated, warning that no negligence would be tolerated on the part of the officers. She ordered early completion of toilets and provision of furniture at public schools.