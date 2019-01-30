Share:

LAHORE-Singer, song-writer and actor Uzair Jaswal is all set to release his first song of 2019 ‘Hamesha’ in the month of February. His last song ‘Soneya’ was released in January last year and since then the singer has kept quiet about the projects he’s been working on until now. Hamesha will mark Uzair’s comeback and his first ever duet.

“Hamesha speaks of love, life and loss. It speaks of our ability to shape and influence our future through the decisions we make and the paths we choose to take, willingly or unwillingly. We never know how far the ripples of our actions and our decisions may travel and that uncertainty is what makes every moment in our lives worth cherishing”, comments Uzair when asked about the essence of this song.

The singer took to social media to announce the release of his first song of the year on 28th January 2019. An easy listening pop song, Hamesha is scheduled to be released in February. The song will be released as a single and will be available on all major digital platforms.

Hamesha will be a love duet in collaboration with another musician from Pakistan. Details of the featured artist along with the exact release date will be disclosed at a later date.