KHYBER - As many as 1,859 patients were treated in
day long free medical
camp set up by the Frontier Corp (FC) 104 Wing,
in collaboration with
health department here
in Government Primary
School Asheq Kelley, Mirdad Khel area of Landi
Kotal on Thursday.
During the camp, the
doctors of Army medical corp and the health
department comprising
ENT, medical officer, orthopaedic surgeon, gynaecologist, child specialist, peads surgeon
conducted check-up of
hundreds of local tribal,
diagnosed their diseases
and supplied them free
medicines. According to
the forces official, 807
children, 690 women
and 362 men were examined and were facilitated
with needed treatment.
In addition, representatives of merged tribal districts Mushtaq Khan and
Kiramat Khan distributed free of charge new
born baby kits, clean delivery kits and provided
multivitamins and folic
acid to pregnant and lactating women. Anti-polio
drops were also administered to the children below five years. Similarly,
Leishmaniasis patients
also got special treatment
on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Lieutenant Col Waqas
said that the purpose of
the establishing the camp
was to facilitate the poor
segment of the tribal society at their door step with
standard medical aid. He
added that minor and
routine diseases would
be treated in the camp
while for major disease;
the patients would be referred to district headquarter hospital for further curing. The official
reiterated that in near
future they would set up
free medical camps in
Pased Khel, Gagra and
other remote areas.