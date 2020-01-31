Share:

KHYBER - As many as 1,859 patients were treated in

day long free medical

camp set up by the Frontier Corp (FC) 104 Wing,

in collaboration with

health department here

in Government Primary

School Asheq Kelley, Mirdad Khel area of Landi

Kotal on Thursday.

During the camp, the

doctors of Army medical corp and the health

department comprising

ENT, medical officer, orthopaedic surgeon, gynaecologist, child specialist, peads surgeon

conducted check-up of

hundreds of local tribal,

diagnosed their diseases

and supplied them free

medicines. According to

the forces official, 807

children, 690 women

and 362 men were examined and were facilitated

with needed treatment.

In addition, representatives of merged tribal districts Mushtaq Khan and

Kiramat Khan distributed free of charge new

born baby kits, clean delivery kits and provided

multivitamins and folic

acid to pregnant and lactating women. Anti-polio

drops were also administered to the children below five years. Similarly,

Leishmaniasis patients

also got special treatment

on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Lieutenant Col Waqas

said that the purpose of

the establishing the camp

was to facilitate the poor

segment of the tribal society at their door step with

standard medical aid. He

added that minor and

routine diseases would

be treated in the camp

while for major disease;

the patients would be referred to district headquarter hospital for further curing. The official

reiterated that in near

future they would set up

free medical camps in

Pased Khel, Gagra and

other remote areas.