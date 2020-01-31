Share:

Sargodha - At least thirteen passengers died and 10 others wounded when a gas cylinder exploded in a moving van in Sargodha, rescue workers said on Thursday. The victims left Faisalabad and were on their way to Islamabad when the horrific incident took place near Bhera. The van caught fire soon after the explosion, an eyewitness said. Police officials said the van carrying some two dozen passengers was moving in high-speed when the driver lost his control and it smashed into a roadside a tree. Also, fire erupted inside the van as the gas cylinder exploded with a powerful bang. An official said that at least 13 people died on the spot and 10 others were shifted to nearby hospitals with multiple burns.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot after a few minutes and shifted the victims to Bhalwal and Bhera hospitals. The condition of three of the wounded was said to be serious. The bodies were moved to the local hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident. A police spokesman said the fire erupted due to explosion of gas cylinder. The police handed over the bodies to the families after fulfilling legal formalities. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh told reporters that best available medical facilities were provided to the victims.

He also visited the DHQ Teaching hospital following the deadly accident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bilal Feroz has been named as focal person while a control room has been established at DC office to help families of the victims.