ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while five terrorists were also killed during a counter-terror operation in North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing yesterday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said, “Security Forces conducted [an] IBO on terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Waziristan. In exchange of fire, five terrorists [were] killed. Two soldiers -- Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced Shahadat,” said the ISPR.

The operation by the security forces focused on a terrorist hideout in the region and was launched after intelligence information was received of terrorist presence in the area. The region is one of the seven tribal districts in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

On December 5, 2019, two Pakistan army soldiers were martyred while two terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation near Charkhel village in North Waziristan.