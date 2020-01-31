Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 21 new NAB accused in different corruption references including former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and former finance minister Shaukat Tareen have sought relief in their cases under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

According to details, the number of applications requesting acquittal in the wake of the NAB amended change has jumped to 31. After few days of the approval of the amendment in NAB laws, politicians and bureaucrats who are facing corruption references have started seeking relief under it from accountability courts.

Documents reveal those who have sought relief included Abdul Ghani Majeed, the principal accused in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case, Minahal Majeed, senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Liaquat Ali Jatoi, PPP senior leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, Hassan Aly Memon and Ghulam Shabbir, Javed Feroz, Shahid Feroz, Rizwan Feeroz, Qadeer Batlay, Muhammad Ali Javaid, Shabnam Iftikhar, Humayun Faiz Rasool, Col ® Wakeel Khan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Saeed, Abdul Majid Alvi, Abdul Shafique and Muhamamd Saleem.

They have sought acquittal with the plea that the new NAB ordinance has provided relief to public office holders. The accused in 25 different corruption references have approached relevant courts for their acquittal under the new law so far.

Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar last week had clarified that the new NAB ordinance has not been withdrawn. The NAB has also started its work following the new NAB law.

On the other hand, Chairman NAB Justice ® Javeed Iqbal on Thursday listened people’s complaints at the NAB headquarters by holding monthly ‘Khuli Ketchery’ and issued instruction to resolve the complaints and referred the complaints to other regions of NAB as well as other government departments.

According to details, people came to NAB from various areas of the country in order to lodge complaints relating to corruption, fraud, Mudarba/Musharka, fake Hosing/ cooperative societies, money laundering etc.

He also directed all director generals of NAB regional bureaus to listen complaints of people on last Thursday of every month.

The Chairman NAB himself listened about 1500 complaints in more than 2 years likewise regional all directors general also listened thousands of complaints personally.

He said that eradication of corruption is the topmost priority of NAB which has opened its doors for people for resolving their complaints and all officers are performing their duties by considering eradication of corruption as their national duties

The Chairman NAB directed all directors general of NAB to utilize their energies for making the dream of corruption-free Pakistan into a reality.