KARACHI - The affected allottees of Bahria Town Group will stage a sit-in here in front of Bahria Tower at Tariq Road under the umbrella of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi today (on Friday).

The decision was taken in this regard at a meeting of Joint Action Committee. The meeting reviewed plans for staging the sit-in and took several decisions in this con­nection.

It was decided at the meet­ing that JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will address the protestors.

The affectees of Bahria Town , while highlighting their plight, narrated anomalies in housing projects and un­just demands of Bahria Town Group Chairman Malik Riaz.

They said that Bahria Town administration was demanding 35 percent addi­tional development charges from them on pretext of en­hancing value of plots and villas besides asking them forced possession, which was illegal.

The meeting demanded Bahria Town administration to withdraw illegal devel­opment tax, cancellation of plots without assigning any reason besides to develop projects on original blue­print, make cash payment against bounced cheques, announce early date for the repayment and provide plots in developed blocks in light of the Supreme Court orders. They also complained about the ‘ill-mannered’ staff of the Bahria Town office.