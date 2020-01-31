Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday appointed South African star batsman and world cricket’s big name Hashim Amla as batting mentor before the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said that Hashim Amla is a legendary batsman and a big name in world cricket and welcomed him to Zalmi family. Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach and Director Cricket Mohammad Akram said he is happy on Hashim Amla’s association with Peshawar Zalmi. His experience will help all the batsmen in the team. Amla represented South Africa in 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 Twenty20 matches.