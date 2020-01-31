Share:

KARACHI: The Annual meeting of Provincial Accreditation Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Zeenat Jehan, Director Press Information.

Journalists from different news organisations and members of the Provincial Accreditation Committee Sindh attended the meeting.

President Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Khan Faran, Karachi Press Club General Secretary Arman Sabir, Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoori) General Secretary Arif Khan, Karachi Union of Journalists General Secretary Aajiz Jamali, Pakistan Press Photographers Association General Secretary Asif Ja and other journalists’ leaders were present on the occasion. The meeting discussed the issuance of Accreditation Cards for the year 2020.

, and decided that Accreditation Cards. will not be issued to Government Servants according to Honourable Courts’ decisions. However it has also been decided that Information Department will write a letter to all channels and print media to send the names of journalists, photographers/ cameramen for the issuance of cards and they will finalize/ provide the names within one week so that the process could start in letter and spirit to facilitate the journalists.

All directors and members of Provincial Accreditation Committee, Divisional Directors Information and others attended the meeting.