CAPE TOWN - Led by half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain, backed up by Rakibul Hasan’s fifer, Bangladesh registered a comfortable 104-run win over South Africa in the Super League quarterfinal 3.

Put in to bat, Bangladesh put up a good batting show at the back of the trio and posted 261-5. In response, South Africa struggled to get going. Barring Luke Beaufort’s 91-ball 60, none of the batters made any contribution of note. Rakibul’s fifer ensured the hosts lost their last six wickets for only 44 runs. Led by ‘keeper-bat Nicholas Manohar’s century and Akhil Kumar’s 6-fer, Canada registered their first win of the Under-19 world cup, outplaying Japan in the Plate Playoff semifinal 2. Put into bat, Canada posted 300-7 at the back of Manohar’s 102-ball 101. None of the other batters even managed a half-century, but Ashtan Deosammy (40) and Udaybir Walia (40*) made handy contributions. In response, Japan began steadily courtesy Neel Date’s 59Akhil returned figures of 6-46 as Japan folded up for 118, handing Canada a 182-run win.

The UAE registered an easy win over Nigeria in Plate Playoff semifinal 1, overhauling the target of 146 in 29.2 overs, with 7 wickets in hand. Put into bat, Nigeria folded up for 145 in less than 47 overs, with none of the batters making a significant contribution. Rishabh Mukherjee snared four wickets while skipper Aryan Lakra bagged three. In response, even as UAE lost their openers early, they had little trouble in the chase. Alishan Sharafu struck an unbeaten 59 to help his side over the line without much fuss. Half-centuries by Navod Paranavithana, Nipun Dananjaya and Ahan Wickramasinghe helped Sri Lanka register a 97-run win (DLS Method) in the rain-marred Plate semifinal clash against Scotland.

BRIEF SCORES

BANGLADESH 261-5 in 50 overs (Tanzid Hasan 80, Shahadat Hossain 74 not out; Pheko Moletsane 2-42) beat SOUTH AFRICA 157 in 42.3 overs (Luke Beaufort 60, Luke Beaufort 35; Rakibul Hasan 5-19, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-41) by 104 runs.

CANADA 300-7 in 50 overs (Nicholas Manohar 101, Udaybir Walia 40 not out; Tushar Chaturvedi 2-47, Kento Dobell 2-52) beat JAPAN 118 in 29.4 overs (Neel Date 59; Akhil Kumar 6-46, Harmanjeet Bedi 2-0) by 182 runs.

NIGERIA 145 in 46.4 overs (Elijah Olaleye 31, Elijah Olaleye 24; Rishabh Mukherjee 4-35, Aryan Lakra 3-20) lost to UAE 146-3 in 29.2 overs (Alishan Sharafu 59 not out, Figy John 28; Ifeanyi Uboh 2-23) by 7 wickets.

SRI LANKA 277-6 in 50 overs (Nipun Dananjaya 66, Ahan Wickramasinghe 59; Jasper Davidson 2-31, Charlie Peet 2-44) beat SCOTLAND 149-8 in 40 overs (Angus Guy 31; Chamindu Wijesinghe 3-31, Dilshan Madushanka 2-26) by 97 runs (DLS Method).