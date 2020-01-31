Share:

Lahore - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan through its successful diplomatic efforts has made it clear on the world that India is a threat to World peace.

In an issued statement on Thursday, Chaudhry Sarwar said world is raising its voice against human rights violations India and Indian troops brutalities against innocent Kashmir’s in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said Pakistan through its successful diplomatic attempts has made it clear on the world that India is a threat to regional peace.

World is witnessing that India is involved in severe human rights violations, he added.

Governor further said that Indian Supreme Court while granting bail to 14 agents of Narendra Modi involved in massacre of Muslims in Gujrat has also murdered justice, constitution and the law.

India is going to become a hell for minorities especially for Muslims, he said.

Chaudhry said release of murderers of innocent people testifies the connivance and extremism of Modi government.

He said renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah has also expressed his concerns openly about growing hatred and extremism in India.

Fascist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Parliament announcement to demolish all mosques of the constituency after election is a slap on the face of Secular India.

India is burning in its own flames says Governor

Terming Narendar Modi’s reproaches against Pakistan as shameful, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if India wants to wage a war then we are fully ready to reciprocate in a befitting manner. Pakistan Armed Forces know better to defend every inch of motherland while 220 million Pakistanis are standing with Pakistan Army and prior to engaging in any war with Pakistan, India must recall Pakistan’s befitting response on February 27, 1999. Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran is talking of peace but India must not deem our peace desire as a weakness. He was talking to Provincial Forests Minister Sibtain Khan, Haji Muhammad Ramzan and others here at Governor House. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that if India wants to wage a war against Pakistan then Pakistan is fully ready to batter it. Pakistan retains world’s best Army which is fully capable of defeating the enemy any time and on every front.

Governor Punjab said that entire India is now in flames due to controversial Citizenship Act and Narendra Modi is being exposed to the world community that is why Modi is resorting to shameful criticism against Pakistan in a bid to divert world’s attention from the situation inside India but he would never succeed on his agenda.

He said that Modi’s attitude has become a greater threat to regional peace and stability, and the global community is now realizing that anti-democratic ideology of Narendra Modi grasped India. Today, Narendra Modi and his government from all aspects has become biggest danger for peace.

Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is stood firm with Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, and we will expose the terrorist and extremist face of India to the world at every forum.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with a German delegation headed by Dr Panteras Christian and discussed with them the bilateral relations between the two countries and other matters.