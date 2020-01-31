Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office on Thursday to review the performance of the housing sector. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that there are vast opportunities for investment in the housing sector. Due to increase in population, there is a need to establish new cities. He said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will materialise the dream of the low-income people of owning a house. He said that participation of the private sector will bring positive results in the housing sector. The project of construction of houses for low-income families has to be completed at the earliest. Provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Chief Secretary, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Deputy Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, finance secretary, DG LDA and others attended the meeting.