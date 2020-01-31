Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Cabinet which met here on Thursday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair approved amendments in rules concerning various departments besides giving its nod for installation of a disposal plant for respectful disposal of damaged pieces of the Holy Quran. The meeting gave approval to amendments in Punjab Stamp Rules 1934. Through this amendment, complete data of stamp vendors will be automated and they will be given smart cards for sale and purchase of less-value stamp papers.

The meeting approved Punjab Electronic Invoice Monitoring System Rules 2019 and also approved the amendment in the second schedule of Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012. This amendment would facilitate the construction industry. Punjab Cabinet decided to amend MoU with Novartis till June 2020 for the treatment of cancer patients and TORs of second MoU will be re-examined.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee to submit proposals after the review of the second MoU. The meeting approved amendments in Probation of Offenders Ordinance 1960 and Probation of Offenders Rules 1961 while amendments in Punjab Police Special Branch Technical Cadre Service Rules 2016 were also decided for the post of Principal Police Dog Breeding Center and Training School Special Branch Punjab, Lahore.

Sanctions Rs500 million to combat locusts attack

The Cabinet approved the nomination of Justice Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah for the post of Chairperson Punjab Environmental Tribunal Lahore along with the approval of the name of Kashif Iqbal for the post of President Anjuman Nashran-e-Quran Majeed Urdu Bazaar Lahore. Cabinet decided to install disposal plant for disposing of damaged or Shaheed pages of Holy Quran in a correct and respectful way. The Punjab cabinet allowed Madina Foundation to install the disposal plant.

The meeting approved the Punjab Drug and Cosmetics Amendment Act 2019 and decided legislation for the regularization of LHVs and other staff of reproductive maternal, neonatal, children, health and nutrition programme and approved to end the condition of dying cadre for LHVs and other staff under this programme. Approval of amendments in LDA land use regulation and University of Wah Act 2019 was granted and approval was also granted for the establishment of trust under CSR for the provision of sui-gas in special economic zones.

The meeting decided to relocate patwar circle of Qila Sattar Shah, Wandala Nasir and Chuiyanwali Kalan from tehsil Muridke to tehsil Ferozwala. It was also decided to include Darwat village of district Chakwal in Talagang tehsil and audit report of Auditor General of Pakistan about the audit of disaster management organizations in Punjab for the financial year 2018-19 was given approval. While deferring the decision to allow Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Pvt. Ltd to mortgage project land under Section 43-A of the Land Acquisition Act, the cabinet committee for legislative business was directed to submit a comprehensive report in this regard. The meeting endorsed minutes of 23rd meeting along with the approval of decisions made in the 21st and 22nd meetings of cabinet standing committee on finance and development.

The Punjab cabinet decided to immediately release Rs 500 million for the purchase of machinery and adoption of necessary steps for combating locust attack. The cabinet was told that locust attack has occurred after 27 years and line departments are fully active to counter it. The meeting was given a briefing about anti-locust steps, wheat reserves and future strategy. Chief Minister said that there was no wheat or flour crisis, adding that Punjab government had ample wheat reserves and wheat was also being given to KPK province. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary and others attended the meeting.