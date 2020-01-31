Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday approved eight projects worth Rs41.16 billion including the project for construction of 220 kV Haripur Grid Station to meet the additional load demand & voltage profile improvement of Hattar Special Economic Zone region falls under CPEC.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. CDWP approved six projects worth Rs10.3 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs30.86 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Projects related to Energy, Physical Planning & Housing, Science & Technology, Transport & Communication and Education were presented in the meeting. Two projects related to Energy were presented in the meeting. The project titled “220kV Haripur substation” worth Rs3626.54 million was approved.

The main objective of the project is construction of Haripur Grid Station at 220 kV level along with associated transmission line to meet the additional load demand & voltage profile improvement of Hattar Special Economic Zone region which falls under CPEC.

The second project of Energy was “Evacuation of Power from 330 MW Siddiq Sons Energy Coal Fired Power Plant at Thar” worth Rs2354.32 million was also approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Physical Planning & Housing were presented in the meeting.

First project titled “Construction of 15 Superintendent of Police Residence Sector H-11, Islamabad” worth Rs151.971 million and second project namely “Construction of 4 Police Station in various sector in Islamabad” worth Rs150.836 million both projects were approved by CDWP.

A project related to Science & Technology was presented namely “National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) phase-1” worth Rs17918.251 million was referred to ECNEC. Two projects related to Transport & Communication were presented in the meeting.

First project namely “Construction of Road from Sibi Talli (20 km) and Kohala Rakhni (80 km)” worth Rs. 4000 million was approved by CDWP.

The project envisages construction and widening of 116 km long existing road from Sibi Talli (25 km) and Kohlu- Rakhni (91 km) to a width of 24ft with 6ft shoulders on each side.

The second project was “Construction of lodhran-Multan Section (North bound 62 Kms) of N-5 and construction of 02 Flyovers at Railways Crossing on Lodhran Bypass” worth Rs12945.202 million were referred to ECNEC.

A project related to Education was presented titled “Construction of Boundary Walls in Government School of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Tameer-e- School Programme” worth Rs203.675 million was approved by CDWP.

Two position papers “Up-gradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital – KIRAN (AECH-KIRAN)” and “Up-gradation of Diagnostic & Therapeutic Facilities at BINO Bahawalpur” worth Rs. 4 billion were approved by CDWP.