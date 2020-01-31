Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Jazz, Cymatics Technology, CGA and Novamed have won their round matches of Corporate Challenge Cup played here different venues. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Descon defeated DPS by 7 wickets. DPS, batting first, scored 127 runs with M Saddique hitting 63. Ameer Hamza grabbed 5 wickets and Faheem Butt two. Descon chased the target losing just 3 wickets with Mubashir Iqbal hammering 80. Ameer Hamza was named man of the match. In the second match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Cymatics Technology beat DPS by 3 wickets. DPS made 127 which Cymatics achieved losing 7 wickets. Qaiser Nawaz slammed 52 and earned man of the match award. In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, CGA beat Stewart by 5 wickets. Stewart smashed 111 runs and Gulraiz Saeed 32. Imtiaz Tarar bagged three wickets. CGA achieved the target losing 5 wickets with Majid Ali making 35. Imtiaz Tarar was player of the match. In the second match at Race Course Cricket Ground, Novamed beat Ibex Digital by 21 runs. Novamed posted 180-7 with Aun Abbas cracking unbeaten 71 and in reply, Ibex Digital could score 159. Aun Abbas was man of the match. In the match at Model Town Greens Ground, Jazz beat Descon by 18 runs. Jazz made 192 while and in reply, Descon could score 174. Haider Mehdi (65) was player of the match.