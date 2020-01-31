Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Thursday in which improvement of traffic system in Lahore and proposals for the eradication of difficulties of the citizens faced by them were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Lahore city was facing traffic problems due to increase in population and number of vehicles. He noted that there was a need to take immediate steps for improving the traffic system in the city as citizens face mental stress due to traffic congestions.

The chief minister directed the line departments to devise an effective traffic plan and ensure its implementation. He further directed that recommendations of traffic engineering study should be implemented to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He stressed that every possible step should be taken for smooth flow of traffic at Bhatti Chowk(Data Darbar), Shimla Pahari Chowk, Garhi Shahu Chowk(Allama Iqbal Road), Workshop Chowk(Outfall Road), Allah Hu Chowk, Akbar Chowk (Maulana Shoukat Ali Road), Hussain Chowk(Noor Jehan Road), Regal Chowk at Mall Road and Babo Sabo Interchange Chowk.

He said improvements should be made in these areas through the traffic management plan and the Circular Road should also be uplifted. He directed that impediments disrupting traffic should be immediately removed and Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, Mall Road and Canal Road should be developed as a model.

Meanwhile, he also directed that parking facilities should be enhanced in the city and the construction of new parking plazas should be examined. He further directed that traffic master plan for Lahore should be developed and added that effective traffic system will facilitate the citizens.

The line departments will have to come up to new challenges of traffic management resulting due to increase in population, he added. Commissioner Lahore gave a briefing about the traffic management plan. Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, DG LDA, Chief Traffic Office and others attended the meeting.