LAHORE - The matches of the Corps Commander Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Jubilee Insurance will now be played tomorrow (Saturday) due to previous days’ showers and wet outfield. Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab has said that the rain-hit tournament will now be played on American system, where the teams of both the pools will play two-chukker matches. The teams were divided into two pools as Pool A comprises PBG, Remounts and Guard Group while Pool B consists 4 Corps, Millennium Movers and BN Polo Team. The two-chukker matches will be played under American system among the Pool A teams at Cavalry Polo ground on Saturday at 12:30 pm while the two-chukker matches among Pool B teams will be played at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) ground at 2:30 pm. The top teams from both pools will qualify for the main final while the runner-up teams of both the pools will play subsidiary final against each other.