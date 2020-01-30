Share:

Rawalpindi-A court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of an accused involved in grabbing house of a US national of Pakistani origin and torturing and threatening his wife and father, sources said on Thursday.

The warrants were issued by District and Additional Session Judge (ADSJ) Masood Ahmed Warraich ordering police to arrest the accused identified as Faizan Bajwa, they said.

The Nation has the copies of petition and arrest warrant.

According to sources, Khurram Bajwa, an American national, filed a petition with court of ADSJ Masood Ahmed Warraich through his counsel and argued he transferred Rs3.2 million to his brother Faizan Bajwa from USA for purchasing a house at Osama Street in 2013. He added Faizan bought a house after his (Khurram) wife Muhavia Khurram, mother and father Ishtiaq Bajwa started living there. He pleaded Faizan Bajwa also joined his family after death of mother and later on occupied the house illegally with help of armed persons. The petitioner told court Faizan also subjected his wife and father under severe torture besides stealing households. He said he had approached police station Morgah officials but in vain. He stated he also filed complaints with Overseas Pakistanis Commission and PM Citizens Portal sharing his maladies. He told court Faizan is allegedly linked with some banned outfit and used to hurl threats towards him and his wife himself but also through his accomplices. He told Faizan sold out his house at hands of land mafia through bogus documents.

He requested the court to order police to get evacuated his house from illegal occupants. Earlier, the petitioner Khurram Bajwa also produced the genuine land ownership documents of house and the money trail before judge.

ADSJ Masood Ahmed Warraich, after completion of the arguments, ordered police to evacuate the house from illegal possession of the land mafia and to arrest Faizan Bajwa and produce him before court. ADSJ also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Faizan Bajwa.

When contacted, SHO PS Morgah SI Raja Aizaz Azim confirmed the development. He said court issued arrest warrants for Faizan for not appearing for trial despite summoning several times and police are carrying raids at various localities to arrest him. He said he along with police force managed to evacuate the house from clutches of grabbers and submitted keys of the house with the court. He said court handed over keys of house to petitioner Khurram Bajwa.

Talking to The Nation, US national Khurram Bajwa alleged he was still being threatened by Faizan and his accomplices. He said last night Faizan along with two armed men attempted to storm into house of his father Ishtiaq Bajwa in Siham but fled after his father woke up. He said police of twin cities are not arresting the accused. He appealed Prime Minsiter of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Chief Minister and IGPs of Punjab and Islamabad to provide him with justice and to arrest Faizan Bajwa.