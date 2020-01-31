SWAT - District Police Officer
Syed Ishfaq Anwar holds
online Kuli Kacheri on
Thursday and communicated with general public. The DPO Swat listened to public miseries/
grievances and answered
it regarding policing and
Law and order situation
in Swat.
It was first-ever online
public-police forum arranged by Swat police
which was widely hailed
by public who termed
it an effective mode of
meeting with the DPO.
The discussion appeared online on official
facebook page of Swat
police.
Number’s of public participated in the
Kuli Kacheri online and
commented and mostly raised issues like
non-availability of parking areas in the city, traffic violations and excessive fares of public
transport. Few residents
highlighted the misbehaviour of some traffic
Police Officers.
The DPO replied to the
queries citing the efforts
being made by Swat police to combat traffic issues.
It was said that for the
first time shift system
has been introduced in
traffic and efforts are being made to enforce traffic rules in collaboration
with other stakeholders
and with help and cooperation of public. To
a query regarding drug
selling, the DPO replied
that efforts are made by
Swat Police against the
menace of drugs in the
society.
For the first time particulars of sureties of
narcotics sellers have
been acquired and displayed on various Police buildings compelling
them to withdraw their
surety. As per statistics
the menace has receded
to a negligible level.
Commenting regarding
behaviour of police personnel’s, the DPO enunciated that accountability
in police had been made
more stringent. “All Police officers have particularly been briefed to
be firm polite while on
duty,” he added.
The DPO vowed to hold
online Kuli Kacheri on
fortnight basis to bridge
the gap between public and police. He further
told that such forums
would eliminate trust
deficit between public and police and bring
them on the same page
to collectively make efforts for improving law
and order situation in the
district.