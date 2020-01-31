PESHAWAR - Excise and Taxation Department Charsadda has

READ MORE: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak public emergency of international concern

launched crackdown

against unregistered vehicles in the area.

Acting on directives of

Excise and Taxation Officer Jan Dad Khan, a

READ MORE: 'Zameen Expo' to be held in Karachi on February 1, 2

team was constituted and

checked dozens of different types of vehicles at

various places. Several

non-registered vehicles

READ MORE: Moltyfoam becomes trendsetter for introducing wellness experts

were fined during the ongoing drive. The excise

and taxation officer Jan

Dad Khan told media that

purpose of the campaign

READ MORE: 2 US airmen killed in Afghanistan crash: Pentagon

was to bring unregistered vehicles into tax net

and reduce crimes which

were committed by using

unregistered vehicles.