PESHAWAR - Excise and Taxation Department Charsadda has

launched crackdown

against unregistered vehicles in the area.

Acting on directives of

Excise and Taxation Officer Jan Dad Khan, a

team was constituted and

checked dozens of different types of vehicles at

various places. Several

non-registered vehicles

were fined during the ongoing drive. The excise

and taxation officer Jan

Dad Khan told media that

purpose of the campaign

was to bring unregistered vehicles into tax net

and reduce crimes which

were committed by using

unregistered vehicles.