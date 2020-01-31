PESHAWAR - Excise and Taxation Department Charsadda has
launched crackdown
against unregistered vehicles in the area.
Acting on directives of
Excise and Taxation Officer Jan Dad Khan, a
team was constituted and
checked dozens of different types of vehicles at
various places. Several
non-registered vehicles
were fined during the ongoing drive. The excise
and taxation officer Jan
Dad Khan told media that
purpose of the campaign
was to bring unregistered vehicles into tax net
and reduce crimes which
were committed by using
unregistered vehicles.